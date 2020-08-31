Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 74,428 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $215,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 428,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 540,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,313. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

