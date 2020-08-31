Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Prologis worth $135,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Prologis by 26.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after acquiring an additional 332,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.62. 49,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

