Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 3.30% of FirstService worth $140,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $255,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 31.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.