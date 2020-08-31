Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Becton Dickinson and worth $210,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $243.91. 41,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,778. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.