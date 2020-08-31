Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,494 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned 3.59% of Waste Connections worth $906,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

