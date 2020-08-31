Bank of Montreal Can Buys 140,106 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.58% of General Dynamics worth $227,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,035. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.04. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

