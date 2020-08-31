Bank of Montreal Can Buys 175,362 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $319,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $427.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $432.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

