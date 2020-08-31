Bank of Montreal Can Buys 36,999 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Amgen worth $334,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amgen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

AMGN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,281. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average is $228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

