Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,602 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 482,951 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.68% of Akamai Technologies worth $125,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,431. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $509,153.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.