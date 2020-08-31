Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.78% of Tyson Foods worth $157,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,872 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 653.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after buying an additional 1,072,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,099,000 after buying an additional 783,528 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 616,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,654. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

