Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.68% of Morgan Stanley worth $506,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 266,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438,794. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

