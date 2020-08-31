Bank of Montreal Can Has $122.63 Million Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 128,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.38% of F5 Networks worth $122,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 28.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,646 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,475. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

