Bank of Montreal Can Has $177.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.67% of Hershey worth $177,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Hershey by 213.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 347,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hershey by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,515,000 after buying an additional 285,398 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,594,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Hershey by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after buying an additional 266,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 903,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,672,000 after buying an additional 256,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.56. 13,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.24. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

