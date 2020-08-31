Bank of Montreal Can Has $179.19 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Linde worth $179,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.40. 41,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,582. The company has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $254.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.04 and its 200 day moving average is $205.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

