Bank of Montreal Can Has $234.40 Million Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 5.04% of Descartes Systems Group worth $234,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 132,488 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.06. 5,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.05. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

