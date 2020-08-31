Bank of Montreal Can Has $255.74 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Union Pacific worth $255,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,355,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $332,249,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,133,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $192.27. 60,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,345. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $195.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

