Bank of Montreal Can Has $274.79 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Chevron worth $274,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.17. 188,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,014,825. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 174.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

