Bank of Montreal Can Has $310.87 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Lowe’s Companies worth $310,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.29. The company had a trading volume of 121,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

