Bank of Montreal Can Has $359.10 Million Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.17% of CGI worth $359,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,501,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,846,000 after acquiring an additional 293,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,208,000 after buying an additional 1,747,917 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,251,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,919,000 after buying an additional 404,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,218,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,328,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CGI by 12.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,836,000 after purchasing an additional 239,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIB. Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.48.

GIB stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

