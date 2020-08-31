Bank of Montreal Can Has $506.05 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $506,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.19. 238,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,080,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

