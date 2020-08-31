Bank of Montreal Can Has $848.19 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095,214 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 0.8% of Bank of Montreal Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 7.30% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $848,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,485. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

