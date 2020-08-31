Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $433,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 44,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,293. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.42 and its 200-day moving average is $287.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.