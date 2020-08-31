Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of Baxter International worth $159,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.