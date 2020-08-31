Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,030,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,629.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,414. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,652.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,527.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,385.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

