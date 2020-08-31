Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,679 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $141,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after purchasing an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,369 shares of company stock worth $6,484,777. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.81. 33,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,906. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.