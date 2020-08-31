Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 524,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.74% of Fortinet worth $179,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after buying an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 186.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,981,000 after acquiring an additional 688,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 91.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 855,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 408,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 399,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after acquiring an additional 352,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.53. 14,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,577. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.