Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,826,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.56% of SYSCO worth $144,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 14.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 15.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.64. 55,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

