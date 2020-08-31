Bank of Montreal Can Sells 107,180 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.46% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $127,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

