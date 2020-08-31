Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,178 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,307,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,168,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,016,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,633.68. 45,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,659.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,526.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,386.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

