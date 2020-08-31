Bank of Montreal Can Sells 218,797 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.62% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $146,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 265,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

