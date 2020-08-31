Bank of Montreal Can Sells 326,209 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,224 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 326,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of American Express worth $222,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 177,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,531. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point lifted their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

