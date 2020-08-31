Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,918,401 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,918,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.91% of Restaurant Brands International worth $314,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Shares of QSR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. 38,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,442. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

