Bank of Montreal Can Sells 42,378 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.32% of Lam Research worth $154,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

LRCX stock traded down $12.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.