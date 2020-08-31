Bank of Montreal Can Sells 494,760 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.78% of Allstate worth $209,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 43.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,607,000 after acquiring an additional 328,302 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,727,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

