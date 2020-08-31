Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 144,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.42% of Target worth $245,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,440. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,824,669. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.