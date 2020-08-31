Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Paypal worth $615,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Paypal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Paypal by 38,906.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

