Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.08 Million Stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 278.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 843,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 620,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 80.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 52.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 775,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 267,478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 203.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 305,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 146.51, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

