Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,131 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $82,574,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $19,989,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 128,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $10,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $178.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

