Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 62,899 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 147.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $32,489,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 420,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 143,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

