Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 35,520 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.36. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Raymond James’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

