Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price (down from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSavings Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334.67 ($4.37).

OSB traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 304 ($3.97). 1,246,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.17. OneSavings Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($6.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

