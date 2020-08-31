BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

