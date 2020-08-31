Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,703.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,453.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

