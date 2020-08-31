BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

BCML has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. BayCom has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $151,300.00. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 59.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 766,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 286,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 131,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

