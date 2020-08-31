BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.37. BBQ shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 208 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12).

In other BBQ news, Director David Kanen acquired 9,406 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,069.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of BBQ worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BBQ (NYSE:BBQ)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

