Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($9.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €6.77 ($7.97).

Aroundtown stock opened at €4.67 ($5.50) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.65. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

