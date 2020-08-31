Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 2.9% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 277.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $51.57. 10,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $54.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

