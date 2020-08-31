Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits Market Capitalization of $258,386.49

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $258,386.49 and $7,768.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, STEX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

