Bitcoin Planet Achieves Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00747911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.40 or 0.02004499 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,869.56 or 1.01073522 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00144592 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.