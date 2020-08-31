bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,941 shares of company stock valued at $123,536 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

